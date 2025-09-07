Left Menu

Haryana CM Vows Support Amid Crop Damage Crisis

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured support to 1.69 lakh farmers affected by crop damage due to waterlogging and floods. The e-Kshatipurti portal facilitates compensation claims. Saini emphasized unity against the natural disaster and overseen aid dispatch to neighboring states. Plans for long-term drainage solutions are underway.

Nayab Singh Saini
Amid the ongoing crisis caused by severe waterlogging and recent floods, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has reassured the state's farmers of full governmental support.

Speaking at a press conference, Saini highlighted that 1.69 lakh farmers had already registered claims for crop damage via the e-Kshatipurti portal, covering approximately 9.96 lakh acres of affected land.

Saini also outlined efforts to aid Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, dispatching truckloads of relief supplies while urging a unified response to the natural calamity.

