Haryana CM Vows Support Amid Crop Damage Crisis
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured support to 1.69 lakh farmers affected by crop damage due to waterlogging and floods. The e-Kshatipurti portal facilitates compensation claims. Saini emphasized unity against the natural disaster and overseen aid dispatch to neighboring states. Plans for long-term drainage solutions are underway.
- India
Amid the ongoing crisis caused by severe waterlogging and recent floods, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has reassured the state's farmers of full governmental support.
Speaking at a press conference, Saini highlighted that 1.69 lakh farmers had already registered claims for crop damage via the e-Kshatipurti portal, covering approximately 9.96 lakh acres of affected land.
Saini also outlined efforts to aid Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, dispatching truckloads of relief supplies while urging a unified response to the natural calamity.
