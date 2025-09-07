Tragedy Strikes Angul: Community Demands Justice for 11-Year-Old Girl

The tragic discovery of an 11-year-old girl's body in Odisha's Angul district has left the local community in shock. Her body was found in a nullah in the Shyamsundarpur area, under the jurisdiction of Angul Sadar Police Station.

According to Angul SP Rahul Jain, the girl went missing on Saturday evening while playing, prompting her family and locals to launch a search. A complaint was filed, and the police commenced an investigation, which led to the recovery of her body on Sunday morning. A scientific team and police with a dog unit were deployed to the scene for evidence collection.

With allegations of rape and murder circulating, the community took to blocking the Angul-Bantala Road to demand justice. These events have spurred authorities to investigate all possible angles, with the post-mortem report expected to shed further light on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)