Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Angul: Community Demands Justice for 11-Year-Old Girl

The body of an 11-year-old girl was discovered in Odisha's Angul district, prompting community outrage and demands for justice. The girl went missing while playing, and a police investigation is underway. Locals staged a road blockade, suspecting foul play, and demanding immediate action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:56 IST
Tragedy Strikes Angul: Community Demands Justice for 11-Year-Old Girl
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of an 11-year-old girl's body in Odisha's Angul district has left the local community in shock. Her body was found in a nullah in the Shyamsundarpur area, under the jurisdiction of Angul Sadar Police Station.

According to Angul SP Rahul Jain, the girl went missing on Saturday evening while playing, prompting her family and locals to launch a search. A complaint was filed, and the police commenced an investigation, which led to the recovery of her body on Sunday morning. A scientific team and police with a dog unit were deployed to the scene for evidence collection.

With allegations of rape and murder circulating, the community took to blocking the Angul-Bantala Road to demand justice. These events have spurred authorities to investigate all possible angles, with the post-mortem report expected to shed further light on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

 Global
2
Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

 India
3
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

 India
4
Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025