Security Personnel Foil Maoist Conspiracy in Bijapur Forest Bust
Security personnel uncovered and destroyed materials used in firearm and explosive production following a raid on a Maoist hideout in Bijapur district's forest. The operation involved CRPF and CoBRA forces, resulting in the seizure and destruction of various equipment, effectively foiling a significant Maoist plot.
A raid by security personnel led to the discovery and destruction of materials used for manufacturing firearms and explosives in a Maoist hideout in Bijapur district's forests, according to police reports on Sunday.
The joint operation conducted near Gunjeparti village involved officers from the Central Reserve Police Force's 229th and 196th battalions and the CoBRA unit. During their search, they unearthed a significant Maoist supply cache.
The cache included a lathe machine, electric generator, water pump, electric cutter, and more, all intended for weapon and explosive manufacturing. By destroying these items, the security forces thwarted a major Maoist conspiracy.
