Jitendra Singh Urges Truthfulness Amid Fuel Crisis in Jammu and Kashmir

Union minister Jitendra Singh advises BJP colleague Shakti Raj Parihar to communicate openly and truthfully about the challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly regarding fuel supply issues due to road blockages. He emphasizes that impractical promises should be avoided as they may mislead citizens during crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:51 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh has advised his BJP colleague Shakti Raj Parihar to maintain transparency when addressing the public regarding the fuel crisis in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh stressed the importance of honesty, especially in calamity situations, warning against making unrealistic promises.

The caution comes after Parihar's claim that the minister and Jammu's divisional commissioner assured him of fuel supplies reaching Doda via the Mughal Road. Singh clarified that although efforts are being made, the Mughal Road's limited opening for light vehicles poses challenges.

The alternate route's recent reopening was a relief to many, given the widespread blockages on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Ongoing rains complicate efforts to clear the blocked routes, crucial for resuming essential services.

