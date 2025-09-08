Left Menu

South Korea Seeks Resolution in Wake of U.S. Immigration Raids

Following a major immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, 300 South Korean workers were detained. South Korea is coordinating their return as the U.S. pledges more workplace raids under Trump's administration. The situation strains U.S.-South Korea relations amid ongoing trade negotiations.

Updated: 08-09-2025 04:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 04:21 IST
South Korea Seeks Resolution in Wake of U.S. Immigration Raids
South Korea is taking urgent steps to repatriate hundreds of Korean workers after an immigration raid at Hyundai's manufacturing facility in Georgia, U.S. The South Korean government announced that negotiations for the release of about 300 detained workers have concluded, and preparations for their return are underway.

A diplomatic source said that a chartered aircraft would be sent to collect the workers once bureaucratic procedures with the U.S. are finalized. The move follows U.S. federal enforcement agencies detaining 475 workers during what is touted as the Department of Homeland Security's largest enforcement operation at a single site.

This episode has strained the relationship between Washington and Seoul, with the latter expressing regret over the public spectacle created by the raids. The tension arises as both countries finalize the details of a trade deal involving substantial Korean investments in the United States.

