Kerala Police Revamps Fleet with 373 New Vehicles

The Kerala police will enhance its fleet with 373 new vehicles, following a Rs 42.33 crore sanction from the Home Department. This move aims to replace aged and unfit vehicles, with specific allocations for various police needs, including patrol, special units, and an interceptor boat.

The Kerala police force is set to receive 373 new vehicles as part of a major replacement initiative sanctioned by the state Home Department at a cost of Rs 42.33 crore.

A recent Government Order highlights that 1,182 police vehicles have surpassed 15 years in service, with 737 already scrapped. Additionally, 282 vehicles have traveled over three lakh kilometers, making them deemed unfit for further use. Altogether, 1,464 vehicles are slated for replacement, leaving 1,223 more still awaiting substitution.

The procurement includes a diverse array of 149 cars and SUVs for police stations, 20 SUVs for hilly terrain, 40 for highway patrols, and 100 for control rooms. The new fleet will also feature vehicles for special units, ambulances, and an interceptor boat for coastal operations, as outlined in the order with explicit budget guidelines.

