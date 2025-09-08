Left Menu

Sri Lanka Opposes External Intervention at UNHRC Amid Human Rights Scrutiny

Sri Lanka has opposed international intervention in its human rights issues at the UNHRC, asserting it undermines domestic justice efforts. The country's foreign ministry emphasized national reconciliation while responding to an OHCHR report urging reforms and accountability for past rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:37 IST
Sri Lanka Opposes External Intervention at UNHRC Amid Human Rights Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On Monday, Sri Lanka strongly opposed any international intervention regarding its human rights situation at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. The government emphasized that such actions interfere with domestic justice and reconciliation processes currently underway.

The 60th session of the UNHRC, which began in Geneva this week, will scrutinize human rights situations in several countries, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Sudan, Palestine, and Syria. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is set to discuss a report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, following a visit from UN rights chief Volker Türk in June.

The report urges Sri Lanka to join the International Criminal Court and improve laws on freedom of expression. However, Sri Lanka remains firm in its rejection of these recommendations, insisting that international interventions compromise its sovereignty and domestic reconciliation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
2
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
3
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global
4
Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025