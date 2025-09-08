Sri Lanka Opposes External Intervention at UNHRC Amid Human Rights Scrutiny

On Monday, Sri Lanka strongly opposed any international intervention regarding its human rights situation at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. The government emphasized that such actions interfere with domestic justice and reconciliation processes currently underway.

The 60th session of the UNHRC, which began in Geneva this week, will scrutinize human rights situations in several countries, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Sudan, Palestine, and Syria. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is set to discuss a report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, following a visit from UN rights chief Volker Türk in June.

The report urges Sri Lanka to join the International Criminal Court and improve laws on freedom of expression. However, Sri Lanka remains firm in its rejection of these recommendations, insisting that international interventions compromise its sovereignty and domestic reconciliation efforts.

