From Conflict to Reconciliation: A Doctor and Patient's Journey at IGMC
After a heated altercation at IGMC between a doctor and patient made headlines, both parties have apologized and settled their differences. The incident, which led to protests and a strike by resident doctors, has been resolved with apologies and mutual understanding, bringing relief to both parties' families.
In a remarkable turn of events after a widely publicized altercation, both a doctor and a patient at IGMC have reconciled, putting their differences behind them. The incident, which initially saw heated exchanges and even physical confrontation, has now concluded with apologies from both parties involved.
Dr. Raghav Narula and patient Arjun Singh found themselves at the center of controversy after an argument escalated into a physical altercation. However, both have since expressed regret over the incident, with Dr. Narula stating that all grievances have been addressed, marking the end of the conflict.
The resolution was overseen by Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, amid commitments to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Additionally, the FIR against Dr. Narula will be withdrawn, signaling a fresh start for those involved. Families of both parties expressed relief after the peaceful settlement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
