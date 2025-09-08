Honoring Bravery: Arunachal CM Awards Ex Gratia to Hero's Widow

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu handed over an ex gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh to Charo Kamhua, the widow of Corporal Tage Hailyang, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Khandu's gesture during the 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' program in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, was in recognition of Corporal Hailyang's bravery in guiding tourists to safety during the attack.

The event, attended by State Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and senior officials, highlighted the collective admiration for the fallen soldier's courageous actions.

