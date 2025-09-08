Left Menu

Honoring Bravery: Arunachal CM Awards Ex Gratia to Hero's Widow

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu awarded Rs 50 lakh to Charo Kamhua, the widow of Corporal Tage Hailyang. Hailyang was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, saving tourists. The gesture recognized his bravery. State officials attended the event in Ziro for the 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu handed over an ex gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh to Charo Kamhua, the widow of Corporal Tage Hailyang, a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Khandu's gesture during the 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' program in Ziro, Lower Subansiri district, was in recognition of Corporal Hailyang's bravery in guiding tourists to safety during the attack.

The event, attended by State Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and senior officials, highlighted the collective admiration for the fallen soldier's courageous actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

