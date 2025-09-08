Left Menu

Colombia Crisis: Soldiers Kidnapped Amidst Rebel Tensions

In Colombia's southwest, 45 soldiers were kidnapped by hundreds in an area influenced by rebels. The incident is the second in a month, highlighting ongoing security challenges in regions where drug gangs and rebel factions vie for control after the disbandment of FARC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a shocking development, the Colombian army has reported the kidnapping of 45 soldiers in the nation's southwest, an area heavily influenced by rebel factions. Hundreds of individuals reportedly surrounded the troops as they were executing anti-crop initiatives.

The abduction took place in Micay Canyon, Cauca department, an infamous region for coca cultivation and recent rebel activities. Known for breakaway factions from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the area has recently seen a surge in hostilities.

This incident follows a similar event last month, underscoring Colombia's ongoing struggle to secure rural territories where power vacuums left by the 2016 FARC peace deal have been exploited by drug cartels and rebels vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

