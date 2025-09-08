Colombia Crisis: Soldiers Kidnapped Amidst Rebel Tensions

In a shocking development, the Colombian army has reported the kidnapping of 45 soldiers in the nation's southwest, an area heavily influenced by rebel factions. Hundreds of individuals reportedly surrounded the troops as they were executing anti-crop initiatives.

The abduction took place in Micay Canyon, Cauca department, an infamous region for coca cultivation and recent rebel activities. Known for breakaway factions from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the area has recently seen a surge in hostilities.

This incident follows a similar event last month, underscoring Colombia's ongoing struggle to secure rural territories where power vacuums left by the 2016 FARC peace deal have been exploited by drug cartels and rebels vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)