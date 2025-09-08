Tragic Assault on Izmir Police Station
An armed attack on a police station in Izmir, Turkey, resulted in the deaths of two officers and the injury of another. The perpetrator, reportedly a 16-year-old, targeted the Salih Isgoren station in the Balcova district. Details remain sparse as investigation continues.
In a shocking incident, two police officers were killed and one injured during an armed ambush at a police station in Izmir, Turkey, as reported by NTV.
The assailant, allegedly a 16-year-old, launched the attack on the Salih Isgoren police station located in the Balcova district.
As of now, authorities have not disclosed further information regarding the motive or circumstances surrounding the incident.
