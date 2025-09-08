Left Menu

Arrests Made in Ranchi Murder Case: Old Enmity, Mistaken Identity, and Intent

Six arrests were made in Ranchi for the murder of a 45-year-old man. The main conspirator, Kunal Gope, targeted Balma out of old enmity. However, Ravi was mistakenly shot and killed. Balma is injured, receiving treatment. Police recovered three pistols and registered an FIR against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:10 IST
Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man in Ranchi's outskirts, occurring late Sunday afternoon.

The tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhratand, under the jurisdiction of Ratu police station. Among the accused are Kunal Gope, allegedly the mastermind, and associates Bablu Gope, Jagmohan Kumar, Imroj Ansari, Shrichand Prajapati, and Vijay Mahto.

Superintendent Praveen Pushkar said Kunal held an old grudge against intended target Balma. However, shooters Prajapati and Mahto fatally shot Ravi, mistaking him for Balma, who sustained injuries but survived. Police recovered three pistols, filing an FIR under relevant laws.

