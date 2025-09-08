Arrests Made in Ranchi Murder Case: Old Enmity, Mistaken Identity, and Intent

Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man in Ranchi's outskirts, occurring late Sunday afternoon.

The tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhratand, under the jurisdiction of Ratu police station. Among the accused are Kunal Gope, allegedly the mastermind, and associates Bablu Gope, Jagmohan Kumar, Imroj Ansari, Shrichand Prajapati, and Vijay Mahto.

Superintendent Praveen Pushkar said Kunal held an old grudge against intended target Balma. However, shooters Prajapati and Mahto fatally shot Ravi, mistaking him for Balma, who sustained injuries but survived. Police recovered three pistols, filing an FIR under relevant laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)