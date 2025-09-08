Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Mahesh Raut's Bail Hearing in High-Profile Elgar Parishad Case

The Supreme Court is set to hear Mahesh Raut's bail plea regarding the Elgar Parishad case on September 15. Despite being granted bail, Raut remains incarcerated due to a stay order. His counsel emphasizes his medical needs, highlighting his struggles with rheumatoid arthritis and inadequate prison healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:41 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates on Mahesh Raut's Bail Hearing in High-Profile Elgar Parishad Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for September 15 to address the bail plea of Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case, who seeks release on medical grounds.

Despite a grant of bail from the Bombay High Court, the NIA's request led to a stay on Raut's release. The top court further extended this stay while reviewing the case.

Raut's counsel argues that he suffers from severe rheumatoid arthritis, requiring specialized medical attention unavailable in prison facilities or at JJ Hospital. The court aims to review medical affidavits and will reconvene next Tuesday to continue deliberations.

TRENDING

1
Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

 India
2
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

 India
3
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

 India
4
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025