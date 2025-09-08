Supreme Court Deliberates on Mahesh Raut's Bail Hearing in High-Profile Elgar Parishad Case

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for September 15 to address the bail plea of Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case, who seeks release on medical grounds.

Despite a grant of bail from the Bombay High Court, the NIA's request led to a stay on Raut's release. The top court further extended this stay while reviewing the case.

Raut's counsel argues that he suffers from severe rheumatoid arthritis, requiring specialized medical attention unavailable in prison facilities or at JJ Hospital. The court aims to review medical affidavits and will reconvene next Tuesday to continue deliberations.