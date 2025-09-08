Roberts' Legacy: Two Decades of Landmark Decisions

Chief Justice John Roberts has helmed the U.S. Supreme Court for twenty years, overseeing dramatic shifts in American law during his tenure. Since taking office on September 29, 2005, Roberts, now 70, has been at the forefront of numerous pivotal decisions that reflect the Court's conservative tilt.

One of his early significant rulings was in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), where the Court expanded gun rights, affirming individuals' rights to firearms within their homes. Another landmark case, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (2010), redefined political spending, allowing corporations unrestricted spending during elections under free speech rights.

Public attention continued with Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), which granted same-sex couples the right to marry nationwide, juxtaposing a conservative judicial momentum. Recently, Roberts also addressed affirmative action, significantly impacting admissions in higher education institutions in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and others in 2023.