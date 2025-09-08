Nepal's Stance on India-China Lipulekh Trade Agreement Raises Concerns
Nepal's ruling CPN-UML opposes the India-China agreement to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass, claiming it as Nepalese territory. The party demands the government to engage in diplomatic discussions and asserts rights over the region. Past political tensions and diplomatic efforts are highlighted in this ongoing dispute.
The Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has expressed strong reservations over the recent agreement between India and China, which aims to resume border trade through the disputed Lipulekh pass.
The agreement, including two other trading points, has reignited tensions as Nepal claims the Lipulekh area as part of its territory. India rejects these claims, calling them historically unfounded.
In response, the CPN-UML has urged Nepal's government to engage in high-level diplomatic talks to affirm their stance and resolve the issue, citing the geopolitical implications affecting the nation's international image and political stability.
