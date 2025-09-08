Left Menu

Nepal's Stance on India-China Lipulekh Trade Agreement Raises Concerns

Nepal's ruling CPN-UML opposes the India-China agreement to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass, claiming it as Nepalese territory. The party demands the government to engage in diplomatic discussions and asserts rights over the region. Past political tensions and diplomatic efforts are highlighted in this ongoing dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:42 IST
Nepal's Stance on India-China Lipulekh Trade Agreement Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has expressed strong reservations over the recent agreement between India and China, which aims to resume border trade through the disputed Lipulekh pass.

The agreement, including two other trading points, has reignited tensions as Nepal claims the Lipulekh area as part of its territory. India rejects these claims, calling them historically unfounded.

In response, the CPN-UML has urged Nepal's government to engage in high-level diplomatic talks to affirm their stance and resolve the issue, citing the geopolitical implications affecting the nation's international image and political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

SA20 Auction Buzz: Dewald Brevis Poised as Star Attraction

 South Africa
2
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Casual Politics' Amidst Domestic Crises

 India
3
Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

Credit Agricole Settles Dividend Tax-Evasion Probe with €88 Million Deal

 Global
4
Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

Steady Growth Amid Challenges: India's Coal Output Insights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025