Breakthrough in Dharmasthala's Decade-Old Mystery: Remains Discovered

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), overseeing the long-standing case of rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala, achieved a breakthrough with the discovery of human skeletal remains during a site inspection at Bangale Gudde.

Found in the presence of the victim's relative, these remains are linked to a 17-year-old college student who was allegedly raped and murdered more than a decade ago, a case yet to be resolved despite a CBI investigation and Supreme Court intervention. These latest findings could breathe new life into the stalled probe.

According to police reports, a relative, guided by activist Girish Mattannavar, retrieved a human skull from the scene, leading to the recovery of multiple skeletal remains. This discovery has widened the investigative scope, with leads extending into Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A forensic report is eagerly anticipated to aid in the identification process and circumstances surrounding these deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)