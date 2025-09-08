Left Menu

Breakthrough in Dharmasthala's Decade-Old Mystery: Remains Discovered

The SIT investigating unresolved rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala unearthed skeletal remains at Bangale Gudde, marking a significant development. The discovery, which includes multiple sets of remains, has prompted an expansion of the investigation to other regions. Forensic analysis is expected to shed light on the identities of the deceased.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), overseeing the long-standing case of rapes, murders, and burials in Dharmasthala, achieved a breakthrough with the discovery of human skeletal remains during a site inspection at Bangale Gudde.

Found in the presence of the victim's relative, these remains are linked to a 17-year-old college student who was allegedly raped and murdered more than a decade ago, a case yet to be resolved despite a CBI investigation and Supreme Court intervention. These latest findings could breathe new life into the stalled probe.

According to police reports, a relative, guided by activist Girish Mattannavar, retrieved a human skull from the scene, leading to the recovery of multiple skeletal remains. This discovery has widened the investigative scope, with leads extending into Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A forensic report is eagerly anticipated to aid in the identification process and circumstances surrounding these deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

