Cracking Down: Delhi Police Freeze Drug Offender's Assets

Delhi Police have intensified their crackdown on drug offenders, recently freezing assets valued at over Rs 30 lakh linked to a notorious criminal, Vijay Kumar.

Kumar, declared a 'bad character' by Bharat Nagar police, faces over 11 criminal cases, five under the NDPS Act, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh.

The assets, comprising three two-wheelers and an immovable property, were suspected to be bought with drug money and were frozen under the NDPS Act. Authorities approved the move after Kumar failed to prove legitimate acquisition sources.