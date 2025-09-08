Supreme Court Weighs In on West Bengal's DA Arrears Dispute

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a contentious plea filed by the West Bengal government opposing the Calcutta High Court's 2022 directive to release dearness allowance (DA) arrears owed since July 2009. Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh presided over the hearing.

Key arguments included whether receiving DA is a fundamental right, with senior advocates pitching for both the state's inability to pay and employees' entitlements. The top court has mandated the state to initially pay 25% of the DA arrears while the matter is deliberated further.

The Tribunal and the High Court upheld employees' rights to DA, countering the state's financial incapability claims. As the Supreme Court contemplates the legality of DA as a fundamental right, employees might soon see partial relief as the legal process continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)