Left Menu

Supreme Court Weighs In on West Bengal's DA Arrears Dispute

The Supreme Court reserved its decision on West Bengal's plea against the Calcutta High Court's order to release Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears since 2009. The core issue is whether receiving DA is a fundamental right. The state had claimed financial inability, but the court mandated a 25% interim payment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:21 IST
Supreme Court Weighs In on West Bengal's DA Arrears Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on a contentious plea filed by the West Bengal government opposing the Calcutta High Court's 2022 directive to release dearness allowance (DA) arrears owed since July 2009. Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh presided over the hearing.

Key arguments included whether receiving DA is a fundamental right, with senior advocates pitching for both the state's inability to pay and employees' entitlements. The top court has mandated the state to initially pay 25% of the DA arrears while the matter is deliberated further.

The Tribunal and the High Court upheld employees' rights to DA, countering the state's financial incapability claims. As the Supreme Court contemplates the legality of DA as a fundamental right, employees might soon see partial relief as the legal process continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vice Presidential Election: An Ideological Battle for Democracy Looms

Vice Presidential Election: An Ideological Battle for Democracy Looms

 India
2
Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

Punjab Rolls Out Major Relief Package for Flood-Hit Farmers

 India
3
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion

 India
4
Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

Indian Navy's Heroic Firefighting Effort in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025