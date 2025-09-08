Unveiling the Dark Web: Doctor's Arrest in Infant Trafficking Scandal

In a chilling revelation, a doctor and nine others have been arrested for their involvement in an infant trafficking ring in India. Authorities allege that infants, deemed 'unwanted' by their biological parents, were sold to childless couples using forged adoption papers for sums reaching up to Rs 7.5 lakh.

The multi-state operation spanned across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leading to the rescue of six children, all below one year of age. The network, primarily orchestrated by a middleman named Sundar, operated with alleged links to various quacks and medical practitioners.

Several suspects, including a doctor who ran a hospital in Agra, were apprehended. The police, through technical surveillance and undercover operations, unearthed an extensive trafficking network. Legal proceedings are being pursued under the Juvenile Justice Act and related statutory provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)