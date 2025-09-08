Left Menu

Banksy's Controversial High Court Mural Sparks Debate on Protest Rights

Renowned street artist Banksy has unveiled a provocative mural at London's High Court depicting a judicial figure attacking a protester. This artwork is seen as a response to mass arrests following protests against the banning of Palestine Action. Banksy's piece challenges Britain's approach to protest and free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:21 IST
Banksy's Controversial High Court Mural Sparks Debate on Protest Rights
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renowned for his provocative art, British street artist Banksy has once again stirred public debate with his latest piece on London's High Court. The mural features a bewigged judge striking a protester, a reaction to the recent arrest of hundreds supporting the banned group Palestine Action.

This new artwork emerged after nearly 900 demonstrators were detained in London, protesting against the terrorist designation of Palestine Action. The group's actions included breaking into a Royal Air Force base and vandalizing military aircraft, prompting the ban in July.

Banksy, whose identity remains a mystery, often addresses Palestinian issues. His latest mural at a historically protected site highlights the ongoing controversy over British protest laws and the right to free expression.

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Urges BRICS Unity Against Protectionism

Xi Jinping Urges BRICS Unity Against Protectionism

 China
2
Goa CM Urges Businesses to Prioritize New GST Benefits for Common People

Goa CM Urges Businesses to Prioritize New GST Benefits for Common People

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Milestone: Declared Fully Literate

Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Milestone: Declared Fully Literate

 India
4
Pioneering Progress: Union Minister Awards Drone Certifications

Pioneering Progress: Union Minister Awards Drone Certifications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025