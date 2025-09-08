Banksy's Controversial High Court Mural Sparks Debate on Protest Rights

Renowned for his provocative art, British street artist Banksy has once again stirred public debate with his latest piece on London's High Court. The mural features a bewigged judge striking a protester, a reaction to the recent arrest of hundreds supporting the banned group Palestine Action.

This new artwork emerged after nearly 900 demonstrators were detained in London, protesting against the terrorist designation of Palestine Action. The group's actions included breaking into a Royal Air Force base and vandalizing military aircraft, prompting the ban in July.

Banksy, whose identity remains a mystery, often addresses Palestinian issues. His latest mural at a historically protected site highlights the ongoing controversy over British protest laws and the right to free expression.