Delhi Police to Mandate Physical Court Appearances

The Delhi Police has issued a directive requiring all officers to be physically present in court for criminal trials to present evidence. This move updates an earlier directive that allowed some virtual presentations. The decision aims to address concerns raised by the bar association and ensure proper legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:24 IST
The Delhi Police has mandated that all officers and personnel physically attend court hearings to present evidence in criminal trials, according to a recent circular.

Issued by the Commissioner's office, this amendment supersedes an earlier directive dated September 4, which allowed some virtual appearances. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastva emphasized this change in an official notice.

The circular, now distributed among senior police officials and relevant legal bodies, is part of addressing the district courts bar association's concerns, which led to a strike that has since been resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

