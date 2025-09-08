India Records Lowest Unemployment in G20, Govt Expands Youth Job Initiatives

India’s labour market is witnessing significant transformation, with the unemployment rate standing at just 2%—the lowest among all G20 nations, according to the World Economic Forum’s ‘Future of Jobs Report 2025’. Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, shared this achievement while addressing the signing ceremony of two crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has entered into partnerships with ‘Mentor Together’ and ‘Quikr’ to further enhance employment opportunities and youth employability through the National Career Service (NCS) portal, a government-backed platform that has already grown into one of the largest employment facilitation systems in the country. The MoU signing was also attended by Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje.

National Career Service: From Job Listings to Comprehensive Employment Solutions

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that the NCS platform has evolved beyond being just a job listing site, becoming a comprehensive, one-stop solution for employment services. The portal currently hosts:

5.79 crore registered job seekers

52 lakh registered employers

7.22 crore vacancies mobilized

44 lakh active vacancies at present

Over the past year alone, MoUs with leading organisations such as Amazon and Swiggy have resulted in the mobilization of nearly five lakh vacancies, making the platform more dynamic and industry-connected.

Employment Package for Youth: ₹2 Lakh Crore Push

At the very start of its third term, the Government announced a ₹2 lakh crore package comprising five flagship schemes designed to boost employment, skilling, and youth opportunities. A key highlight is the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), which carries a budget of ₹99,446 crore.

The scheme aims to create over 3.5 crore jobs in the next two years, with 1.92 crore earmarked for first-time entrants into the workforce. Dr. Mandaviya said this initiative reflects the government’s deep commitment to the nation’s youth, ensuring long-term employment growth across services, manufacturing, and agriculture.

He also pointed out that schemes such as MUDRA and PM SVANidhi are fostering self-employment and entrepreneurship, empowering small business owners and street vendors to become independent contributors to the economy.

MoUs to Expand Mentoring and Job Access

The new MoU with Mentor Together will bring personalized career mentoring to two lakh young people in the first year, including one lakh from NCS and another one lakh under PM-VBRY. The program will involve outreach at the city and district level, ensuring that youth from underserved backgrounds are not left behind. Over 24,000 trained professionals will provide structured guidance, enabling first-time job seekers to make informed career choices.

The renewed MoU with Quikr will strengthen the employment ecosystem by integrating more than 1,200 daily job listings across 1,200+ cities into the NCS portal. This will provide real-time access to opportunities, particularly benefiting rural and semi-urban regions where job information often remains fragmented.

Towards Inclusive and Dignified Employment

Union Minister of State Sushri Shobha Karandlaje underlined that NCS has become India’s premier platform for digital employment facilitation, providing job-matching, counselling, and skilling in one place. She added that the new partnerships will ensure not only access to jobs but also proper mentoring and handholding for youth entering the workforce.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that these collaborations represent the government’s vision of a future-ready employment model—digital, inclusive, and dignified. He noted that the initiatives align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s broader youth empowerment agenda and India’s rising role as a global growth engine.

“India’s future, and that of its youth, is bright. With the combined efforts of government, industry, and mentoring support, we are building an employment ecosystem that empowers every young Indian,” he concluded.