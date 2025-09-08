Rajnath Singh Inspires Navy Children School Students at Diamond Jubilee Event

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Navy Children School (NCS), Delhi, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh interacted with the school’s students and Principal at South Block, New Delhi, on September 8, 2025. The Defence Minister used the occasion to inspire young learners, urging them to embrace purpose-driven goals, humility, discipline, and patriotism as guiding principles for life.

Encouragement to Students: Dream, Serve, and Lead

In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh encouraged students to “dream with purpose” and pursue their aspirations with sincerity and resilience. He highlighted the importance of developing a strong sense of national pride, coupled with honesty, humility, and respect for others. Emphasizing that true success lies not just in personal achievement but also in service to society and the nation, he urged the students to remain grounded while striving for excellence.

He reiterated that education is not only about acquiring knowledge but also about shaping one’s character and values, particularly in the formative years. Schools, he said, must instill a deep sense of integrity, empathy, and responsibility among students to prepare them for life’s challenges.

NCS’ Role in Nation-Building

Shri Rajnath Singh praised the Navy Children School for playing a significant role in nurturing the character, discipline, and aspirations of students. He pointed out that institutions under the Ministry of Defence are unique because they combine academic learning with values of service, leadership, and patriotism.

According to him, such schools are not just educational centres but platforms for nation-building, equipping the younger generation with qualities essential to contribute meaningfully to India’s progress.

Students’ Presentations and Tokens of Respect

During the event, the Raksha Mantri was presented with a Coffee Table Book and a school crest that highlighted the achievements and vision of NCS. Students also showcased handcrafted tokens of respect, symbolizing their gratitude and the values instilled in them by the school.

In turn, Shri Rajnath Singh appreciated the creativity and sincerity reflected in their gestures, remarking that such activities demonstrate the holistic approach of NCS in fostering well-rounded personalities.

A Legacy of Service and Discipline

Established in 1965, the Navy Children School has a six-decade-long legacy of academic excellence, discipline, and character-building. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the premier educational institutions under the Navy Education Society, catering not only to the children of service personnel but also to civilians.

Through initiatives in academics, sports, arts, and community service, NCS has continuously upheld its vision of producing responsible and patriotic citizens. Its alumni have gone on to serve with distinction in diverse fields, reflecting the school’s enduring commitment to holistic education.

Shaping the Next Generation

In his concluding remarks, Shri Rajnath Singh reminded the students that they are the future torchbearers of India’s growth story. By adhering to values of honesty, discipline, and humility, he said, they can fulfill their roles as leaders, innovators, and responsible citizens of a self-reliant and globally respected India.

The Diamond Jubilee celebration of NCS Delhi was thus not only a milestone in the school’s history but also an occasion to reaffirm its mission of shaping young minds with character, courage, and compassion.