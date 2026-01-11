Left Menu

Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Celebration of India's Unyielding Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, celebrating India's invincible cultural values at the historic Somnath temple. Through rituals, parades, and speeches, the event underscored India's resilience, promoting cultural resurgence and unity despite past invasions. Modi called for preserving this heritage while aspiring towards a globally influential future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a momentous occasion with the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, celebrating a thousand years since the historic attacks on Somnath Temple. As part of the commemoration, a grand Shaurya Yatra and a Mahapuja were performed on the revered land of Prabhas.

The Prime Minister highlighted the resilience of the Somnath temple, a symbol of India's unwavering cultural spirit and self-respect. Addressing the Shaurya Sabha, he emphasized that the destruction faced by the temple was met with victory and reconstruction, not defeat, urging citizens to protect their heritage against divisive forces.

Joined by dignitaries for the Shaurya Yatra, including Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Modi received jubilant greetings from devotees. The event reiterated India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage, emphasizing unity and resilience in facing future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

