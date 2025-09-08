Left Menu

Kony in Absentia: The ICC's Historical Pursuit of Uganda's Elusive Warlord

The International Criminal Court is set to present evidence against Joseph Kony, a fugitive Ugandan warlord, for war crimes and crimes against humanity. This unprecedented in absentia hearing will assess charges of crimes including murder and sexual enslavement. Despite his elusiveness, Kony's notoriety persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:56 IST
Kony in Absentia: The ICC's Historical Pursuit of Uganda's Elusive Warlord
  • Country:
  • Uganda

The International Criminal Court is gearing up for a groundbreaking in absentia hearing against notorious Ugandan warlord, Joseph Kony, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Kony, who remains at large, faces accusations including murder, sexual enslavement, and leading the brutal Lord's Resistance Army.

This hearing marks a significant step for international justice, potentially setting a precedent for similar cases involving fugitives like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite Kony's absence, the court will hear from prosecutors outlining charges against the ex-guerrilla leader famed for terrorizing northern Uganda.

Though Kony's LRA has weakened since 2005, his path of violence and elusiveness remains legendary. Efforts to capture him persist, with the U.S. offering rewards for information on his whereabouts. Survivors in Uganda continue to await justice for Kony's actions, which disrupted countless lives and caused immense suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces

Deadly Encounter in Kashmir: Terrorists Clash with Security Forces

 India
2
China Extends Currency Swap Deals with European Partners

China Extends Currency Swap Deals with European Partners

 Global
3
Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash

Opposition Unites Ahead of Vice Presidential Clash

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025