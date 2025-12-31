Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Ugandan authorities have arrested Sarah Bireete, a prominent human rights advocate, ahead of the upcoming general elections. Her detention reflects a broader government crackdown on dissent, led by President Yoweri Museveni, who has faced growing opposition challenges.

Bireete, the head of the Centre for Constitutional Governance, is an outspoken critique of the government, highlighting issues such as alleged illegal detentions and torture. Police confirmed her detainment but did not disclose specific charges or her court date.

Amid these developments, Pop-star-turned-politician Bobi Wine has hinted at widespread suppressive tactics targeting his National Unity Platform supporters to demoralize the opposition. International bodies, including the U.N., have expressed concern over the situation, with reports of increased arrests and intimidation tactics.