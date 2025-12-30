Left Menu

Nigeria Dominates Uganda in Africa Cup of Nations Victory

Nigeria triumphed over Uganda 3-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations, securing top spot in Group C. Goals from Raphael Onyedika and Paul Onuachu led the win. Despite challenges, Uganda managed a consolation goal, while Nigeria progresses with confidence following previous setbacks.

Updated: 30-12-2025 23:56 IST
Nigeria delivered an impressive 3-1 victory against Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations, securing their lead in Group C with a flawless record.

Raphael Onyedika's two goals and Paul Onuachu's first international goal in four years highlighted Nigeria's performance, despite resting key players after ensuring top position in the group.

Uganda faced setbacks with an injury, a red card for a substitute goalkeeper, and eventual defeat. Nigeria moves forward confidently, showing resilience after missing 2026 World Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

