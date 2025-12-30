Left Menu

Nigeria Triumphs Over Uganda with Stellar Performance

Nigeria defeated Uganda 3-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations, securing their top spot in Group C. Raphael Onyedika scored twice, and Paul Onuachu ended a four-year drought with his international goal. Uganda faced setbacks with an injury and a red card, ending their tournament run.

30-12-2025
Raphael Onyedika delivered an impressive performance by scoring twice, while Paul Onuachu achieved his first international goal in four years as Nigeria triumphed 3-1 over 10-man Uganda on Tuesday. With this victory, Nigeria cemented their leading position in Group C of the Africa Cup of Nations held in Morocco, sending Uganda out of the tournament.

Nigeria, already assured a spot at the top of the group, rested several regular players yet still dominated the match. Despite their challenges, Uganda managed a consolation goal from Rogers Mato. However, the team also faced severe setbacks, using three goalkeepers due to an injury and a red card for Salim Magoola.

Tunisia and Tanzania followed Nigeria in the group standings, both advancing to the round of 16 after a 1-1 draw. With Uganda's exit, coach Paul Put's team experienced a tumultuous tournament marked by yet another calamity in their ranks.

