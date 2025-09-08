Haryana's Response to Devastating Rains: Relief Efforts Unveiled

In the wake of heavy rains causing house collapses across Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini disclosed that 12 individuals have perished in such incidents. Offering financial solace, the government is dispensing Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to families devastated by these calamities.

Saini underscored efforts to mitigate the impact through various initiatives, including soliciting contributions to the relief fund from cabinet ministers, MLAs, and the public. He highlighted the state's resilience, noting ongoing support extended not only within Haryana but also to nearby flood-hit regions, including Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The government has also facilitated a dedicated 'e-Kshatipurti portal' to aid flood-hit citizens in claiming damages, with over 2,53,440 farmers registering affected lands. Furthermore, relief camps and medical teams are actively operating, ensuring immediate assistance, while advanced surveys, including drone mapping, assess the damage to crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)