Left Menu

Haryana's Response to Devastating Rains: Relief Efforts Unveiled

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced relief measures following fatal house collapses due to heavy rains, providing Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families. The government is channeling relief through portals and camps for affected people while urging aid contributions from officials and social sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:08 IST
Haryana's Response to Devastating Rains: Relief Efforts Unveiled
Haryana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of heavy rains causing house collapses across Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini disclosed that 12 individuals have perished in such incidents. Offering financial solace, the government is dispensing Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to families devastated by these calamities.

Saini underscored efforts to mitigate the impact through various initiatives, including soliciting contributions to the relief fund from cabinet ministers, MLAs, and the public. He highlighted the state's resilience, noting ongoing support extended not only within Haryana but also to nearby flood-hit regions, including Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

The government has also facilitated a dedicated 'e-Kshatipurti portal' to aid flood-hit citizens in claiming damages, with over 2,53,440 farmers registering affected lands. Furthermore, relief camps and medical teams are actively operating, ensuring immediate assistance, while advanced surveys, including drone mapping, assess the damage to crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

Uncertain Future: Russian Businesses Brace for Economic Slowdown

 Russia
2
Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Fellowship in London

Indian Startups Shine at Commonwealth Fellowship in London

 United Kingdom
3
India and Israel Forge a New Dawn in Bilateral Investment Relations

India and Israel Forge a New Dawn in Bilateral Investment Relations

 India
4
Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

Bridging the Gap: China's Civilian Institutions in Defense AI

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025