A Mighty Hurricane: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes on Gaza Amid Calls for Ceasefire

Israel has intensified airstrikes on Gaza, warning Hamas to free hostages and surrender or face total destruction. Despite a U.S. ceasefire proposal, tensions escalate as civilians in Gaza continue to face dire conditions. Israel remains firm on its demands, while addressing global reactions to the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:13 IST
In a bold move on Monday, Israel vowed to escalate its airstrikes on Gaza, branding the offensive a 'mighty hurricane' as a final ultimatum for Hamas to release hostages and disarm. The intensifying conflict follows Hamas's consideration of a U.S. ceasefire proposal, with President Donald Trump labeling it the group's 'last chance'.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's declarations underscore the gravity of the situation, with military actions targeting Gaza City heavily. Concurrently, reports of an attack in Jerusalem escalated tensions, as Hamas lauded the aggressors, and the Israel Defense Forces struck a significant 12-floor building utilized by displaced families in Gaza City.

The humanitarian impact in Gaza is devastating, with thousands already dead, widespread destruction, and dire living conditions reported. Negotiations are stymied over a stalemate regarding hostages and territorial demands, as Israel maintains a firm stance and considers the latest U.S. intervention.

