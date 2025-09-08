Left Menu

Fake IPS Officer Nabbed in Patna

A man named Aslam Ahmad was arrested in Patna for impersonating an IPS officer. Acting on a tip-off, police caught him in uniform with fake IDs. Investigations revealed he deceived many, exploiting his false identity. His phone and laptop were seized, and charges have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:47 IST
person
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in Patna have arrested a man accused of impersonating an IPS officer.

The suspect, identified as Aslam Ahmad from Phulwarisharif, was caught wearing a uniform and found with forged identification documents.

Police highlighted that the accused manipulated several individuals by exploiting his fabricated identity, leading to a swift response and subsequent capture on Sunday. His mobile phone and laptop have been confiscated, and he faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

