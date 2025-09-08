Fake IPS Officer Nabbed in Patna
A man named Aslam Ahmad was arrested in Patna for impersonating an IPS officer. Acting on a tip-off, police caught him in uniform with fake IDs. Investigations revealed he deceived many, exploiting his false identity. His phone and laptop were seized, and charges have been filed.
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in Patna have arrested a man accused of impersonating an IPS officer.
The suspect, identified as Aslam Ahmad from Phulwarisharif, was caught wearing a uniform and found with forged identification documents.
Police highlighted that the accused manipulated several individuals by exploiting his fabricated identity, leading to a swift response and subsequent capture on Sunday. His mobile phone and laptop have been confiscated, and he faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
