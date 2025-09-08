Left Menu

Karnataka's Five Guarantees: A Financial Breakdown

The Karnataka government reported spending Rs 97,813 crore on its 'five guarantees' programs, aiming to uplift various sectors. The schemes include free electricity, financial aid for women, rice distribution, unemployment benefits, and free bus travel. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized efficient beneficiary tracking and eligibility enforcement.

  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has expended a staggering Rs 97,813 crore on its ambitious 'five guarantees' schemes, as revealed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office on Monday. These programs are designed to boost economic support across various demographics in the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after chairing a review meeting, highlighted the expenditure across different programs: Rs 50,005 crore for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Rs 18,139 crore for the Gruha Jyoti, Rs 13,903 crore for the Shakti scheme, Rs 623 crore for Yuva Nidhi, and Rs 11,821.17 crore for Anna Bhagya. These comprehensive initiatives aim to provide financial assistance, free electricity, and travel benefits to eligible citizens.

Stringent measures are being directed to ensure accurate beneficiary lists, with monthly updates at the Panchayat level to remove deceased beneficiaries and identify ineligible BPL cardholders. Additionally, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has mandated the exploration of alternative food grain distributions to curb black market rice sales, reinforcing effective distribution of the schemes' benefits.

