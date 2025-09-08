Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Voter Identity Proof in Bihar

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has mandated that Aadhaar cards be accepted as valid proof of identity in the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The court has set a deadline of September 9 for the Election Commission to implement this directive.

The bench clarified that while Aadhaar will serve as one of the 12 prescribed documents for voter identification, it cannot be leveraged as proof of citizenship. This order aligns with the statutory framework of the Aadhaar Act of 2016, which precludes its use as evidence of nationality.

The onus is on the Election Commission to ensure that Aadhaar numbers provided by voters are genuine, with the SC emphasizing the need to curb the inclusion of illegal immigrants' names in the electoral roll. The directive has potential political implications amid ongoing debates over voter disenfranchisement.

