Sukhbir Badal Unveils Comprehensive Flood Relief Strategy for Punjab Farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, unveiled a robust relief plan for farmers impacted by floods, promising resources and support to aid their recovery. The party will provide relief materials, certified wheat seed for one lakh acres, and distribute 30,000 quintals of seed in the affected areas.

Badal demanded Rs 50,000 per acre for affected farmers and Rs 1 lakh per livestock animal. He also called for loan waivers and a Rs 10 lakh compensation for lives lost. To aid recovery, SAD secured materials like maize silage and compressed hay and set up medical and veterinary camps.

With Prime Minister Modi's visit looming, Badal urged for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package while highlighting concerns over previous fund usage by the AAP government. A special committee, he suggested, should oversee fund disbursement to avoid misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)