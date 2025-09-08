High Stakes at Fairway: Routh Takes Legal Swing in Trump Assassination Trial

Ryan Routh, facing charges of attempting to kill Donald Trump at a Florida golf course last year, began his trial by dismissing his legal team to represent himself in court. This bold decision underlines the gravity of the case, where Routh faces life imprisonment if convicted.

The prosecution alleges Routh hid near the sixth hole of Trump International Golf Club, armed with a rifle, aiming to shoot Trump. Although Routh denies the charges, the trial may expose significant details of the alleged assassination attempt, described by prosecutors as the second such bid on Trump's life in a short span.

The courtroom drama is further intensified by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to reject Routh's proposed jury questions and previous writings as evidence. Routh's self-representation, criticized for its lack of legal foundation, poses both challenges and risks, while his provocative court filings continue to stir controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)