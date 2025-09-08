Left Menu

Court Upholds $83.3 Million Defamation Verdict Against Trump

A federal appeals court has affirmed a civil jury's decision requiring Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll. The ruling concerns Trump's defamatory social media attacks following Carroll's sexual assault accusation. Trump contested the decision, citing presidential immunity but lost the appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a federal appeals court upheld a civil jury's decision that former President Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll. The lawsuit meshed two pivotal themes: defamation and sexual assault.

Carroll, a seasoned advice columnist, accused Trump of sexual assault, sparking a series of defamatory social media comments from Trump. A jury found Trump's online remarks damaging enough to warrant a substantial monetary award, which the court recently affirmed despite Trump's continued protests.

Trump's defense hinged on the claim of presidential immunity, a legal standpoint rejected by the court. This latest ruling follows a series of legal proceedings culminating in the initial $5 million verdict against Trump for sexual abuse, thus reinforcing Carroll's credibility in her longstanding allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

