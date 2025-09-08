Court Upholds $83.3 Million Defamation Verdict Against Trump
A federal appeals court has affirmed a civil jury's decision requiring Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll. The ruling concerns Trump's defamatory social media attacks following Carroll's sexual assault accusation. Trump contested the decision, citing presidential immunity but lost the appeal.
In a significant legal development, a federal appeals court upheld a civil jury's decision that former President Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll. The lawsuit meshed two pivotal themes: defamation and sexual assault.
Carroll, a seasoned advice columnist, accused Trump of sexual assault, sparking a series of defamatory social media comments from Trump. A jury found Trump's online remarks damaging enough to warrant a substantial monetary award, which the court recently affirmed despite Trump's continued protests.
Trump's defense hinged on the claim of presidential immunity, a legal standpoint rejected by the court. This latest ruling follows a series of legal proceedings culminating in the initial $5 million verdict against Trump for sexual abuse, thus reinforcing Carroll's credibility in her longstanding allegations.
