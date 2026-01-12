Verdict Served: Justice for Odia Minor

A special POCSO court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a 20-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a four-year-old girl. Bulu Mukhi was found guilty of the heinous crime which occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of the Suliapada police. The ruling emphasizes the court's strict stance against such crimes.

In addition to the imprisonment, the court, under the guidance of Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Mukhi. The Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority has also been directed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation to the survivor, highlighting the importance of rehabilitation support.

The verdict was strongly supported by robust evidence including the survivor's statement, testimony from seven witnesses, and detailed medical reports. This case underscores the critical role of diligent judicial processes in ensuring justice for survivors of sexual violence, according to Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik.

