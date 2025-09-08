Left Menu

Rajasthan ATS Captures Fugitive Duet in Cooperative Fraud Case

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad has apprehended Shailendra Singh and Rishiraj for their alleged involvement in a cooperative society fraud. They had been absconding for eight years. Despite attempting to conceal their identities, ATS detectives tracked them down in Jaipur after monitoring hawala transactions.

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad has successfully apprehended two men who have been on the run for eight years due to their alleged roles in a massive cooperative society fraud. The arrest draws a definitive close to a significant part of this financial scandal.

IG ATS Vikas Kumar revealed on Monday that Shailendra Singh and Rishiraj, both from Barmer district, took refuge by concealing their identities in Jaipur's Jhotwara area. Both individuals were previously marked with a Rs 25,000 reward on each of their heads, announced by the Jalore police.

Initial operations of the Sarvodaya Cooperative Society began in 2008-09, but mismanaged funds resulted in halted payments by 2012-13. Despite other arrests, Singh and Rishiraj managed to evade capture until now. Their capture followed meticulous surveillance of hawala networks, with further investigations ongoing.

