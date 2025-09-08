Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Ugandan Woman in Gurugram

A Ugandan woman, identified as Nasimwa Madina, was found dead near IMT Chowk in Manesar. Her death remains a mystery as police await directions from the Ugandan embassy for a post-mortem. Officials consider various causes, including murder and accident, and continue their comprehensive investigation.

Updated: 08-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:22 IST
Mystery Surrounds Death of Ugandan Woman in Gurugram
The discovery of a Ugandan woman's body near IMT Chowk in Manesar has raised numerous questions, with authorities still unsure of her cause of death. As of now, officials are awaiting critical instructions from the Ugandan embassy before proceeding with a post-mortem examination.

According to police reports, an FIR for murder has been filed, although early speculations suggest that an accident could also be a potential cause of death. The woman, Nasimwa Madina, 33, was identified through her passport and had been residing in Delhi on a student visa for two years.

Authorities are meticulously scanning CCTV footage from the area, considering the possibilities of her being pushed or thrown from a vehicle. With the investigation in full swing, police are examining every angle, while the post-mortem will hopefully unveil more details about this tragic incident.

