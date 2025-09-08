Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Approves Prosecution Against Former Minister in Corruption Case

The Punjab cabinet has approved the prosecution of Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Bikram Singh Majithia, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Initially arrested in a disproportionate assets case, Majithia faces allegations of laundering over Rs 540 crore of drug money. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the cabinet meeting via video conferencing.

Punjab Cabinet Approves Prosecution Against Former Minister in Corruption Case
The Punjab cabinet has sanctioned the prosecution of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former state minister Bikram Singh Majithia under the Prevention of Corruption Act, officials confirmed on Monday.

The decision, advised by the Punjab advocate general, required cabinet discussion before a formal order could be issued by the Governor. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann participated in the meeting via video conference from Fortis Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for exhaustion and a low heart rate.

Majithia, currently held in judicial custody at New Nabha jail, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25 in a disproportionate assets case. The investigation accuses him of laundering Rs 540 crore in drug money. A 40,000-page chargesheet has been filed in Mohali court. Majithia had been previously booked under the NDPS Act in a 2021 drug case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

