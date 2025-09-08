AAP Demands Relief as Punjab Faces Worst Flood in Decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to flood-stricken Punjab prompts calls from the ruling AAP for a substantial relief package of Rs 20,000 crore. The state is grappling with its most catastrophic flood disaster in decades, with 48 reported deaths and significant agricultural damage.

During his visit on September 9, Modi will assess the situation, as confirmed by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. The state cabinet has urged Modi to extend his support beyond the visit, echoing demands from AAP leaders for the release of Rs 60,000 crore owed to Punjab.

AAP's Aman Arora highlights the dire situation, demanding accountability from the Center for the charity it owes Punjab. The extensive damage includes submerged farmlands, affected livestock, and damaged health infrastructure, demanding swift and concrete action from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)