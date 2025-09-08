Border Tensions Surge Amid Nepal's Social Media Ban Protests
Security has been tightened in Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Nepal after deadly protests erupted over a social media ban in Nepal. At least 19 were killed, spurring extensive curfews and military deployment by the Nepalese government. Enhanced surveillance measures, including drone monitoring and increased patrols, are underway along the border.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have stepped up security across districts bordering Nepal following violent protests in the Himalayan nation, ignited by a recent social media ban. In the wake of Monday's turmoil, which resulted in 19 deaths, extensive measures are being enforced to prevent spillover effects into India.
The protests in Nepal have intensified after demonstrators stormed the parliament in response to the ban on 26 social media platforms. The Nepalese government has reacted by imposing curfews and deploying military forces across several regions.
Enhanced border surveillance is underway, with thorough inspections and additional patrols. Intelligence agencies are on high alert, using advanced monitoring devices to keep potential unrest in check. The local economy, reliant on cross-border movement, has been disrupted, causing distress among families with ties across the border.
