Left Menu

Turkish Activist's Trial Raises Questions of Freedom and Justice

Enes Hocaogullari, a Turkish human rights and LGBTQ+ activist, has been released from prison pending his trial, where he's accused of disseminating disinformation and inciting public hatred. Despite rejecting these charges, Hocaogullari's case highlights ongoing tensions in Turkey regarding freedom of expression and governmental criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:01 IST
Turkish Activist's Trial Raises Questions of Freedom and Justice
activist
  • Country:
  • Turkey

On Monday, a Turkish court released Enes Hocaogullari, a 23-year-old human rights and LGBTQ+ activist, from prison pending the outcome of his trial. Facing charges of spreading disinformation and inciting public hatred, Hocaogullari was detained after a speech critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration.

Hocaogullari delivered his speech at a Council of Europe meeting in Strasbourg, where he decried the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and criticized alleged police violence against protestors. In his initial court hearing in Ankara, the activist denied any wrongdoing, asserting his innocence and right to free expression.

The trial has drawn international attention, as European human rights monitors, including Marc Cools from the Council of Europe, condemned the charges and called for their dismissal. The case comes amid a broader crackdown on opposition figures and renewed corruption allegations against the CHP, underscoring tensions in Turkey's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Resurgence: Abbas Ansari's Membership Restored

Political Resurgence: Abbas Ansari's Membership Restored

 India
2
Identity Confusion Leads to Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Drug Case

Identity Confusion Leads to Anticipatory Bail in Delhi Drug Case

 India
3
Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over UP Flood Crisis

 India
4
Supreme Court Decision Spurs Controversy Over Immigration Raids

Supreme Court Decision Spurs Controversy Over Immigration Raids

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025