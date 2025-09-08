Turkish Activist's Trial Raises Questions of Freedom and Justice

On Monday, a Turkish court released Enes Hocaogullari, a 23-year-old human rights and LGBTQ+ activist, from prison pending the outcome of his trial. Facing charges of spreading disinformation and inciting public hatred, Hocaogullari was detained after a speech critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration.

Hocaogullari delivered his speech at a Council of Europe meeting in Strasbourg, where he decried the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and criticized alleged police violence against protestors. In his initial court hearing in Ankara, the activist denied any wrongdoing, asserting his innocence and right to free expression.

The trial has drawn international attention, as European human rights monitors, including Marc Cools from the Council of Europe, condemned the charges and called for their dismissal. The case comes amid a broader crackdown on opposition figures and renewed corruption allegations against the CHP, underscoring tensions in Turkey's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)