EPFO Launches Orientation Programme for Newly Promoted APFCs at PDUNASS

The Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS) inaugurated a comprehensive Orientation Programme for newly promoted Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFCs) today. The programme was formally launched by Shri Kumar Rohit, Director, PDUNASS, in the presence of senior faculty and training coordinators.

A batch of 30 promoted officers from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has joined the Academy for the three-week training programme, designed to prepare them for their enhanced responsibilities as Group-A officers.

Setting the Tone for Transformative Learning

In his inaugural address, Shri Rohit extended a warm welcome to the officer trainees and encouraged them to openly share their expectations from the course. The officers responded enthusiastically, laying the foundation for an interactive and participatory learning experience.

Shri Rohit highlighted that the core objective of the orientation programme is to equip officers with decision-making skills, leadership qualities, and accountability frameworks needed in their new roles. Drawing attention to the successful training of Direct Recruit APFCs (DR APFCs) earlier this year, he urged the newly promoted batch to build upon their experience and learn from best practices.

Compassion and Innovation in Governance

The Director placed particular emphasis on behavioural competencies, stressing that modern public administration requires not only technical expertise but also emotional intelligence. A special session on “Compassion in Governance” has been designed to encourage officers to lead with empathy and build a positive image of EPFO among its stakeholders.

Another innovative component of the programme is a session on “Design Thinking”, aimed at fostering user-centric, creative, and practical problem-solving approaches. This will help trainees rethink policy implementation with a strong focus on beneficiaries’ needs.

Structured Training for Holistic Development

The orientation is structured around thematic learning areas and incorporates both classroom and experiential modules. The programme will culminate in a four-day outbound training focused on:

Personal growth and self-reflection

Team building and collaboration

Leadership and decision-making under pressure

This blend of theoretical instruction and hands-on training is intended to provide the officers with a balanced and immersive learning experience.

Meticulous Course Design and Faculty Contributions

The course has been curated under the leadership of senior officers at PDUNASS:

Shri Ram Anand, RC-I and Course Director — led the preparatory exercise to ensure curriculum relevance.

Shri Rizwan Uddin, RC-I and Chief Learning Officer — provided guidance to align the programme with EPFO’s evolving organisational needs.

Shri Vijay Kumar, RC-I and Head, Training Services Division — will conduct the outbound training component.

Together, this team has ensured that the programme is tailored to equip officers with both technical proficiency and human-centric administrative skills.

Strengthening EPFO’s Officer Cadre

The orientation underscores PDUNASS’s commitment to continuous learning and capacity building. By strengthening the leadership, integrity, and service delivery capabilities of its officer cadre, EPFO aims to enhance its role as one of India’s largest and most impactful social security organisations.

The launch of this training programme marks another step in preparing officers to handle the growing responsibilities of provident fund management, pension delivery, and social security expansion, ensuring that EPFO remains responsive to the needs of India’s workforce.