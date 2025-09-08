Crackdown on Cough Syrup Narcotics: Major Seizure and Arrests
Police seized 12,000 bottles of cough syrup, allegedly used as narcotics, and arrested two individuals. The consignment, under Cadila's brand, worth Rs 20 lakh, was misused for intoxication. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the supply chain and source of the narcotic misuse.
In a significant operation, police have confiscated 12,000 bottles of cough syrup reportedly being exploited as a narcotic, arresting two suspects involved, officials disclosed on Monday.
The seized inventory, distributed under the Cadila brand, holds a market value of approximately Rs 20 lakh, authorities noted.
Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava stated that the operation was initiated following multiple tips regarding the abuse of codeine-based cough syrup in the region for recreational purposes. Four police squads conducted a raid at a warehouse, resulting in the capture of the suspects and retrieval of the illegal stock.
Srivastava mentioned that in-depth interrogations of the detained individuals are in progress to trace the distribution network.
"Efforts are underway to ascertain whether the bottles originated from company leakage, unauthorized production, or a different source. Investigations are ongoing to verify both backward and forward linkages, with further actions pending these outcomes," he emphasized.
Currently, the arrested individuals are held in jail, pending the continuous investigation, police sources confirmed.
