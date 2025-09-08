Left Menu

Crackdown on Cough Syrup Narcotics: Major Seizure and Arrests

Police seized 12,000 bottles of cough syrup, allegedly used as narcotics, and arrested two individuals. The consignment, under Cadila's brand, worth Rs 20 lakh, was misused for intoxication. An investigation is ongoing to uncover the supply chain and source of the narcotic misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:38 IST
Crackdown on Cough Syrup Narcotics: Major Seizure and Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, police have confiscated 12,000 bottles of cough syrup reportedly being exploited as a narcotic, arresting two suspects involved, officials disclosed on Monday.

The seized inventory, distributed under the Cadila brand, holds a market value of approximately Rs 20 lakh, authorities noted.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava stated that the operation was initiated following multiple tips regarding the abuse of codeine-based cough syrup in the region for recreational purposes. Four police squads conducted a raid at a warehouse, resulting in the capture of the suspects and retrieval of the illegal stock.

Srivastava mentioned that in-depth interrogations of the detained individuals are in progress to trace the distribution network.

"Efforts are underway to ascertain whether the bottles originated from company leakage, unauthorized production, or a different source. Investigations are ongoing to verify both backward and forward linkages, with further actions pending these outcomes," he emphasized.

Currently, the arrested individuals are held in jail, pending the continuous investigation, police sources confirmed.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Ready to Host Historic 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup

Tamil Nadu Ready to Host Historic 2025 FIH Junior Hockey World Cup

 India
2
Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carroll Defamation Case

Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carrol...

 Global
3
France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

France Faces Political Shake-Up: New PM on the Horizon

 France
4
UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis

UP's Compassionate Response: 48 Relief Trucks Dispatched Amid Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025