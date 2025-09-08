Fugitives Captured After 26 Years: A Case of Unrelenting Pursuit
Two men were arrested for their involvement in a 1998 communal riot case in Mulki, nearly 26 years after they had absconded. Leeladhar and Chandrahass Keshav Shetty managed to evade justice until they were recently captured and produced before the court, facing fresh charges for court order violations.
- Country:
- India
After a protracted 26-year pursuit, police in Dakshina Kannada district have apprehended two men linked to a 1998 communal riot case in Mulki. The accused, Leeladhar from Kemral village and Chandrahass Keshav Shetty from Haleangadi, evaded arrest for decades.
The case, stemming from December 31, 1998, involved arson during riots in the Haleangadi area under Mulki police jurisdiction. The accused were originally named in the chargesheet but failed to appear in court, resulting in the case languishing in judicial limbo.
Recently, specific police intelligence led to the arrest of Leeladhar in his native place, while Chandrahass Shetty was detained at Mumbai International Airport after fleeing to Dubai. The duo now face fresh legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for defying court orders.
(With inputs from agencies.)