Left Menu

Fugitives Captured After 26 Years: A Case of Unrelenting Pursuit

Two men were arrested for their involvement in a 1998 communal riot case in Mulki, nearly 26 years after they had absconded. Leeladhar and Chandrahass Keshav Shetty managed to evade justice until they were recently captured and produced before the court, facing fresh charges for court order violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:46 IST
Fugitives Captured After 26 Years: A Case of Unrelenting Pursuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a protracted 26-year pursuit, police in Dakshina Kannada district have apprehended two men linked to a 1998 communal riot case in Mulki. The accused, Leeladhar from Kemral village and Chandrahass Keshav Shetty from Haleangadi, evaded arrest for decades.

The case, stemming from December 31, 1998, involved arson during riots in the Haleangadi area under Mulki police jurisdiction. The accused were originally named in the chargesheet but failed to appear in court, resulting in the case languishing in judicial limbo.

Recently, specific police intelligence led to the arrest of Leeladhar in his native place, while Chandrahass Shetty was detained at Mumbai International Airport after fleeing to Dubai. The duo now face fresh legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for defying court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

 Global
2
Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

 Global
3
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

 Global
4
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025