Left Menu

Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant

The Chief Information Commissioner of Odisha has directed the Public Service Commission to release interview marks to an assistant teacher candidate who wasn't selected. This follows a petition by Minati Rani Mohapatra under the RTI Act, after the commission declined to provide the interview scores, citing practice restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:59 IST
Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) of Odisha has instructed the Public Service Commission to disclose interview marks to a candidate vying for an assistant teacher position, marking a significant step for transparency in recruitment processes.

This directive comes after an RTI petition by Minati Rani Mohapatra, triggered by her exclusion from the list of selected candidates for a teaching position in history despite her application and participation in the required assessments.

SCIC Manoj Parida's decision underscores the importance of the RTI Act, mandating the OPSC to reconsider its policies and allow aspirants access to detailed scoring for more informed future attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

 Global
2
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
3
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
4
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025