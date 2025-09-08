Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant

The State Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) of Odisha has instructed the Public Service Commission to disclose interview marks to a candidate vying for an assistant teacher position, marking a significant step for transparency in recruitment processes.

This directive comes after an RTI petition by Minati Rani Mohapatra, triggered by her exclusion from the list of selected candidates for a teaching position in history despite her application and participation in the required assessments.

SCIC Manoj Parida's decision underscores the importance of the RTI Act, mandating the OPSC to reconsider its policies and allow aspirants access to detailed scoring for more informed future attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)