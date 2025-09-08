Odisha PSC Ordered to Share Interview Marks with Aspirant
The Chief Information Commissioner of Odisha has directed the Public Service Commission to release interview marks to an assistant teacher candidate who wasn't selected. This follows a petition by Minati Rani Mohapatra under the RTI Act, after the commission declined to provide the interview scores, citing practice restrictions.
- Country:
- India
The State Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) of Odisha has instructed the Public Service Commission to disclose interview marks to a candidate vying for an assistant teacher position, marking a significant step for transparency in recruitment processes.
This directive comes after an RTI petition by Minati Rani Mohapatra, triggered by her exclusion from the list of selected candidates for a teaching position in history despite her application and participation in the required assessments.
SCIC Manoj Parida's decision underscores the importance of the RTI Act, mandating the OPSC to reconsider its policies and allow aspirants access to detailed scoring for more informed future attempts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India's Commitment to Safety and Transparency Amid Operational Challenges
Meghalaya's Push for ST Scholarship Transparency Amid Disbursement Challenges
Legal Challenge: NHAI's Use of CLAT-PG Scores for Recruitment Under Scrutiny
Uttar Pradesh Launches Sweeping Probe into Higher Education Transparency
Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Past Recruitments under Samajwadi Party Rule