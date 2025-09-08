Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carroll Defamation Case
A federal appeals court upheld an $83.3 million verdict against Donald Trump, rejecting his claim of presidential immunity. The case, involving E. Jean Carroll's defamation claims, adds to Trump's complex legal challenges. Trump's lawyers maintain political motivations, while Carroll's side anticipates closure with ongoing appeals.
A federal appeals court on Monday upheld an $83.3 million jury verdict against former U.S. President Donald Trump for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. The court rejected Trump's argument seeking presidential immunity, stating that his conduct toward Carroll was exceptionally reprehensible.
The decision criticized Trump's persisting attacks on Carroll, highlighting an escalation in these attacks as trial dates neared. The ruling supports a May 2023 verdict where Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, awarding Carroll $5 million. These verdicts add to Trump's multiple legal challenges post-presidency.
Trump continues to deny all allegations, framing his legal battles as politically motivated. His legal team announced ongoing efforts to overturn related rulings, while Carroll's lawyer expressed hope for concluding legal proceedings. Despite attempts to dismiss the verdict, the appeals court described the $83.3 million ruling as fitting given the case's severe circumstances.
