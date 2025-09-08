Left Menu

Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carroll Defamation Case

A federal appeals court upheld an $83.3 million verdict against Donald Trump, rejecting his claim of presidential immunity. The case, involving E. Jean Carroll's defamation claims, adds to Trump's complex legal challenges. Trump's lawyers maintain political motivations, while Carroll's side anticipates closure with ongoing appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:15 IST
Federal Court Upholds $83.3 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump Over Carroll Defamation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld an $83.3 million jury verdict against former U.S. President Donald Trump for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. The court rejected Trump's argument seeking presidential immunity, stating that his conduct toward Carroll was exceptionally reprehensible.

The decision criticized Trump's persisting attacks on Carroll, highlighting an escalation in these attacks as trial dates neared. The ruling supports a May 2023 verdict where Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, awarding Carroll $5 million. These verdicts add to Trump's multiple legal challenges post-presidency.

Trump continues to deny all allegations, framing his legal battles as politically motivated. His legal team announced ongoing efforts to overturn related rulings, while Carroll's lawyer expressed hope for concluding legal proceedings. Despite attempts to dismiss the verdict, the appeals court described the $83.3 million ruling as fitting given the case's severe circumstances.

TRENDING

1
France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

France Faces Political Turmoil as Government Falls

 Global
2
Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

Jack Draper’s Season Cut Short by Arm Injury

 Global
3
After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

After violent protests, Nepal government lifts ban on social media.

 Global
4
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025