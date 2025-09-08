Supreme Court Backs Trump's Controversial Immigration Raids

The United States Supreme Court has endorsed President Donald Trump's stringent immigration enforcement in Southern California, allowing agents to conduct raids that some critics argue are influenced by racial profiling. This decision came despite a federal judge's temporary ban on such activities being overturned.

Dissenting voices from the Supreme Court's liberal justices criticized the conservative majority for siding with policies that allegedly target Latinos and infringe upon constitutional rights. Justice Sonya Sotomayor stated that these actions declare Latinos, regardless of citizenship, as susceptible to being detained.

Civil rights groups, including the ACLU, continue to protest against what they see as racially motivated deportation tactics, reflective of wider controversies stirred by the administration's stringent immigration policies that have induced panic among immigrant communities.