Supreme Court Greenlights Sweeping Immigration Operations in LA

The Supreme Court lifted a restraining order, allowing ICE to resume immigration operations in Los Angeles. The decision supports Trump's hardline policies and raises concerns about potential racial profiling. A dissenting opinion argues that constitutional freedoms are at risk, while enforcement actions intensify in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 02:54 IST
In a significant development, the Supreme Court has cleared the way for ICE agents to conduct extensive immigration operations in Los Angeles, marking a victory for the Trump administration. The conservative majority removed a judge's restraining order that criticized indiscriminate stops based on racial and other profiles.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh and dissenting Justice Sonia Sotomayor expressed opposing views, with Kavanaugh asserting that judicial oversight impedes lawful enforcement, while Sotomayor warned of eroded constitutional freedoms. The decision comes amid strengthened immigration enforcement, coinciding with increased operations in Washington.

This ruling reflects the administration's ongoing commitment to intensifying immigration enforcement despite opposition, as highlighted by the recent 5,210 arrests made since June. Advocacy groups continue to challenge these actions in California courts, indicating that legal battles are far from over.

